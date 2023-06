Calcio Finanza reports that Andrea Radrizzani has flown to England to complete the acquisition of Leeds United by 49ers Enterprises.

The Daily Mail reports that a takeover deal between Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises, an American company that values the team at a total of £170 million, is almost complete.

According to reports, Radrizzani is prepared to give full control of Leeds to the 49ers, who already held a 44% ownership share in the team.

Radrizzani wants to purchase Sampdoria and a deal is reportedly close to being finalized with the Italian club needing only a bank agreement.