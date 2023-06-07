Sky reporter provides update after early transfer talks between Arsenal and Manchester City

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on Arsenal’s transfer talks with Manchester City over a move for Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo.

The 29-year-old has spent the second half of this season on loan at Bayern Munich after losing his place at Man City, so it remains to be seen what the future holds for him next season.

Speaking on Sky, Sheth explained that Arsenal and City have held initial discussions over Cancelo, but remain quite far apart in their valuation of the player for the time being.

Meanwhile, it looks like Bayern will not be signing Cancelo permanently after his loan spell at the Allianz Arena, so there might be a chance for Arsenal to get something done at some point later in the summer.

Mikel Arteta could surely do with more depth in defence, with Cancelo capable of playing both right or left-back and offering something a bit different in those roles in comparison to Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

White in particular is not really a right-back, despite some strong form there last season, so signing Cancelo could be a smart move to then move the England international into a central position.