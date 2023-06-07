Arsenal making positive progress in talks to tie star down to new contract

Arsenal are reportedly making positive progress on agreeing a new contract for star defender William Saliba.

The France international has been a revelation at the Emirates Stadium this season, returning from loan at Marseille and going straight into Mikel Arteta’s starting line up on a regular basis.

Saliba ended up being a hugely important player for Arsenal as they surprisingly challenged for the title, with their form really falling apart after he got injured.

So Gunners fans will be relieved to hear football.london reporting that things seem to be going well in terms of getting Saliba to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club.

The report states that both the player and the club seem to be on the same page in wanting to extend his deal, so things seem to be moving in the right direction.

It would surely be close to impossible for Arsenal to replace Saliba if he were to leave, as there can’t be many better young centre-backs in world football right now.

The 22-year-old looks like being a crucial part of Arsenal’s future and fans will hope there can be further positive developments soon.