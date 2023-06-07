Leeds United’s relegation to the Championship is likely to have far reaching consequences for the club, and not just in a financial sense.

The Elland Road outfit had the semblance of a decent squad albeit far too many players appeared to underperform.

Dropping down a division was never going to be a good look on the CVs of many of the first team staff, and it would be no surprise to see players instructing their agents to get them a move elsewhere.

Owner, Andrea Radrizzani, appears to have his heart elsewhere now, given a recent purchase of Italian Serie B side, Sampdoria, so the quicker any ownership and player issues are sorted out in Yorkshire, the better for all concerned.

One player who could be set to go shortly is exciting youngster Crysencio Summerville.

According to Dutch outlet, FC Update, the winger is interesting Unai Emery at Aston Villa and RB Leipzig appear keen on his services too.

However, PSV Eindhoven could be the front runners for the Dutchman.

They’re waiting for the ok from Peter Bosz to become their new first-team coach and, were that to happen, the first deal expecting to be done is for Summerville.

That’s bound to disappoint Emery who has already lost out on the services of Marco Asensio after the Spaniard decided to leave La Liga giants, Real Madrid.