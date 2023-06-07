AC Milan ask about another Chelsea player as Ruben Loftus-Cheek transfer talks put on hold

AC Milan are reportedly showing interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic this summer.

The USA international has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, and it seems his future is now up in the air as the Blues would be ready to let him go at the end of this season.

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto has mentioned Milan’s interest in Pulisic, stating that the former Borussia Dortmund man also seems to be a fan of the project at the San Siro…

Uno de los perfiles seguidos por la nueva dirección deportiva del Milan es el de Christian Pulisic. El estadounidense gusta mucho. Acaba contrato en junio 2024.@relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also said there seems like a good chance for Pulisic to leave Chelsea this summer, with his name coming up during talks with Milan.

For now, however, Romano adds that the Rossoneri’s discussions with CFC over signing England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been put on hold for the time being…

Christian Pulisic, expected to leave this summer as Chelsea are open to let him go ???? #CFC AC Milan are among clubs interested in Pulisic, as @MatteMoretto reports — he was mentioned in recent talks held with Chelsea. Talks for Loftus Cheek in stand-by after Maldini’s sack. pic.twitter.com/2IdYn4WX3s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

Neither Pulisic nor Loftus-Cheek look like being reliable long-term options for Chelsea, so it could be good business for the west Londoners if they manage to move both of them on this summer.

Chelsea surely need to make some sales after a huge flurry of signings in recent transfer windows.