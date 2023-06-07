Chelsea view star as key part of long-term project as club-record transfer bid on its way

Chelsea reportedly have no intention of selling Levi Colwill and see him as a key part of their long-term project despite Brighton preparing a club-record bid to sign him permanently.

The Blues loaned out Colwill to Brighton last season and it’s fair to say his spell with the Seagulls was a huge success, with the 20-year-old adjusting brilliantly to playing regularly in the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are now preparing a club-record £40million bid to keep Colwill permanently, having already had a £30m offer turned down by Chelsea.

See below for details as Romano provides an update on Colwill’s future, with Chelsea looking unlikely to let the highly-rated youngster go…

EXCL: Brighton are now preparing a new, record bid for Levi Colwill close to £40m to be submitted soon ?? #BHAFC Chelsea turned down £30m bid last week. Chelsea always had the same position: Colwill is part of long term project, no intention to sell him. #CFC pic.twitter.com/aIWFRU2h8r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

Chelsea fans will certainly hope Colwill stays at Stamford Bridge, as he surely already looks good enough to go straight into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team next season.

It was a terrible 2022/23 campaign for CFC, so there’s surely room for Colwill to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly.