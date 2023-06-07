Chelsea view star as key part of long-term project as club-record transfer bid on its way

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea reportedly have no intention of selling Levi Colwill and see him as a key part of their long-term project despite Brighton preparing a club-record bid to sign him permanently.

The Blues loaned out Colwill to Brighton last season and it’s fair to say his spell with the Seagulls was a huge success, with the 20-year-old adjusting brilliantly to playing regularly in the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are now preparing a club-record £40million bid to keep Colwill permanently, having already had a £30m offer turned down by Chelsea.

See below for details as Romano provides an update on Colwill’s future, with Chelsea looking unlikely to let the highly-rated youngster go…

More Stories / Latest News
Talks planned: Man United star set for meeting to discuss future amid Spurs transfer interest
Chelsea prepared to push hard to beat Liverpool to potential €40million transfer
Video: West Ham’s David Moyes in no doubt that Euro final is biggest moment in his entire career

Chelsea fans will certainly hope Colwill stays at Stamford Bridge, as he surely already looks good enough to go straight into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team next season.

It was a terrible 2022/23 campaign for CFC, so there’s surely room for Colwill to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly.

More Stories Levi Colwill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.