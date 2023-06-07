£100m-rated star reaches verbal agreement with Arsenal but Man United waiting in the wings

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has reportedly verbally agreed terms with Arsenal, saying yes to their project as he looks to stay in London.

The England international seems keen on joining the Gunners, but a fee has not yet been agreed, with West Ham asking for as much as £100million for their star player, according to Football Insider.

Rice is also wanted by Manchester United and Bayern Munich, according to the report, with these two clubs also waiting in the wings in case Arsenal don’t pay up for the 24-year-old.

Rice looks ideal for Arsenal, but he’d also undoubtedly make an impact at Old Trafford, where Erik ten Hag could do with an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

AFC fans will hope they can remain in a strong position after this verbal agreement, but it seems clear this signing won’t come cheap.

United have been more inclined to really splash the cash on their top targets in recent years, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if they eventually came in with a better offer for Rice.

Both clubs are back in the Champions League next season, so can finally give Rice the chance to play at that level.

