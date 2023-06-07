It’s likely to be an interesting summer for Crystal Palace, not least because there’s still no news of who the new manager of the Selhurst Park outfit is due to be.

Owner, Steve Parish, has been keeping his cards very close to his chest in that regard, with the possibility that 75-year-old veteran, Roy Hodgson, remains in the position for at least another season.

Clearly he must have something up his sleeve because players are already being signed for the club, and there’s arguably not really a football manager in the world that enjoys having someone else making the decisions on playing staff for them.

That would suggest that Parish is close to making his decision on a new managerial appointment which can only be good news for the Eagles as they look to plan ahead.

The 2023/24 Premier League season will soon come around, and one player that’s certain to be wearing the red and blue kit is Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma.

His contract with the Cherries is up at the end of this month, and as Fussball Transfers report, he has already signed a contract with the Selhurst Park outfit.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle could make move for 23-year-old Tottenham winger Newcastle set to begin the summer transfer window with a double swoop Journalist broke Lionel Messi to Inter Miami story way back in November

The deal will run until 2026 though there is an option for another year, and the outlet note that the announcement could come as early as this weekend.

With the midfielder still only 28 years old and, theoretically, in his peak as a player, Palace have done excellent business.