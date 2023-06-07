Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to join the race for the potential transfer of Celta Vigo midfield wonderkid Gabri Veiga, along with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

According to the Guardian, the Blues are prepared to push hard to try to win the race for the 21-year-old’s signature, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino set to embark on a summer of change after inheriting a struggling squad at Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that Veiga has a release clause of around €40million, so it may be that this signing won’t come cheap, but it is likely to represent a smart investment by whoever wins the race for his signature.

Veiga has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe in recent times, and he surely has the quality to make an impact at either Chelsea or Liverpool – two teams who under-achieved last season and who will want to make changes in the middle of the park in particular.

Liverpool might seem a safer bet than Chelsea right now as it’s been a particularly chaotic last year or so for the west Londoners, but it’s not yet clear if there is a front-runner for the Spaniard.

CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs recently discussed Veiga’s future, saying: “Virtually every top club in Europe has been tracking Gabri Veiga.

“As Fabrizio Romano revealed, Veiga has also switched to so-called ‘super-agent’ Pini Zahavi. This will certainly help Veiga should concrete options, away from his release clause, materialise. Veiga is contracted until 2026, but open to a summer move.

“Arsenal’s interest is long standing. He’s been on their radar for quite some time. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern are four other teams to watch.”