Gary Lineker courting controversy again with message to FIFA

It’s as if Gary Lineker can’t seem to help himself, and the former footballer turned broadcaster’s latest Twitter interaction might well land him in even more trouble.

Clearly an exponent of free speech, there is the school of thought that Lineker, nevertheless, should stick to commenting what he’s paid to do and nothing else.

Of course, he’s likely to argue once again that his personal social media accounts are nothing to do with his employment at the BBC or elsewhere, though there’s a cogent argument that he is bringing them into disrepute purely by voicing what is obviously a controversial opinion.

On this occasion, he’s taken a swipe at the game’s governing body, FIFA.

It was noted by Twitter user, @DaveyLockwood that campaigners had won a case against FIFA after they had, apparently incorrectly, marketed the Qatar World Cup as ‘carbon neutral.’

Lineker couldn’t resist passing comment, and his short and sweet ‘Come on FIFA, be better’ will have surely got backs up at the organisation.

Whether the BBC decide to get involved again or prefer to retain an orderly distance after the furore that erupted last time regarding language used concerning refugees, will only be seen over the coming hours and days.