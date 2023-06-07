£80m star backed for West Ham transfer over Tottenham

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has backed West Ham as a better destination for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire than Tottenham.

Maguire is facing serious doubts over his future, as reported in the Daily Briefing, and reports circulating yesterday stated that Spurs had made an approach for him.

Still, Hislop can see Maguire at his old club West Ham and has backed it as a good move for all parties.

“I understand if Harry Maguire wants to go to Spurs, I do. I don’t think it’s the right move. I don’t think it’s the right fit,” Hislop said.

“I think, right now, there is an unrealistic sense of expectation about who they are from Spurs fans. I don’t think Harry Maguire serves well at all.

“I will use the example, as a former West Ham player, I would have him at West Ham. The West Ham fans are more understanding of your ups and downs, if you just keep showing up.

“I think that’s what Harry Maguire needs right now. A good run in the team. A fan base that would accept some of the dips, as long as you keep showing up and continue to get better. That’s who West Ham are.

“I am not sure that Spurs fans are at all like that and will allow him to play his way back into the England defender that we know.”