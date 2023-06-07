Journalist thinks Newcastle will allow important player to leave for £25m

Eddie Howe has a difficult balancing act at Newcastle United over the summer, given that any new players signed will likely oust those players that have been considered regulars for the club over the past Premier League season.

A season that saw the Magpies get into the Champions League after a long absence, get into the Carabao Cup final and also play some of the most exciting and attacking football seen at St. James’ Park in years.

Success doesn’t always breed success but it certainly ups the expectation levels from all corners.

Supporters can see the progression and just want more of it, the players themselves understand that they could be the ones to create history, whilst the owners will be looking at the commercial deals available as the team climb higher and higher up the ladder.

Since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club, Newcastle have gone from strength to strength, however, there will always be those players that haven’t been brought along for the ride.

Allan Saint-Maximin was once the darling of the terraces but the Frenchman has had his injury and form issues, with WhoScored noting he has just one goal from 31 appearances, albeit only 14 of those were as starter.

He also only played 90 minutes on five separate occasions in 2022/23.

To that end, and after he apparently put out an emotional post on social media, journalist Dean Jones believes it might be the time that Newcastle decide to move him on.

“Saint-Maximin has made quite an emotional post and I think the writing is on the wall for him now,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“There has been speculation about him leaving for a while and I’m told an offer in the region of £25million will probably be enough to get him.

“That fee might end up a little higher if it’s a Premier League club coming in for him but, generally, this is my reading of the situation from people I’ve checked in with.”