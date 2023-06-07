Bayern Munich are reportedly hopeful that Tottenham striker Harry Kane could be persuaded to join the club in this summer’s transfer window.

However, the England international is not the only option being considered by Bayern, with The Athletic also naming Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as an option, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Kane is not too far away from becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer, so it remains to be seen if he’d welcome a move abroad and risk missing out on eclipsing Alan Shearer.

Having said that, the 29-year-old surely can’t afford to be too picky if he wants to get his hands on a major trophy, which doesn’t look like happening for him any time soon at Spurs.

Bayern, by contrast, have been completely dominant in the Bundesliga for the last decade, and are also often serious contenders to win the Champions League.

Kane looks ideal to replace Robert Lewandowski, but someone like Vlahovic could also surely do a good job, though he’s also been linked strongly with Chelsea by journalist Julien Laurens on The Byline podcast.

Chelsea have been short of goals after a lack of form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku in the last couple of seasons, and Vlahovic could be perfect to come in and finally give them the centre-forward they need.