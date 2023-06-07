Leeds ace set to leave the club after criticising the board

Leeds United FC
Posted by

It’s certainly not been the best few months for Leeds United, and relegation from the Premier League seemed to be an inevitability once the club had sacked Jesse Marsch.

Results under the American hadn’t been the best it’s true, however, it was quickly apparent that they were going to get no better under Javi Gracia.

In fact, as we now know, they got so bad that even the Spaniard didn’t see out the season with Sam Allardyce another ill-fated appointment with just four games left of the 2022/23 season.

It smacks of a board that didn’t really know what they were doing, and that appears to be a view shared by one of their first-team employees, who appears set to leave after an outburst at the turn of the year.

Patrick Bamford

According to Last Word on Sports, sources have told them that striker, Patrick Bamford, who had an awful campaign from a personal perspective, had suggested at a social function that the club was ‘run terribly’ and was intending to leave in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
How Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool transfer could affect Arsenal & Chelsea chances of signing Moises Caicedo
Lionel Messi communicates transfer decision to Barcelona
Real Madrid agree €100million Jude Bellingham transfer, medical in coming days

Now that the season is over, and with Bamford having to ply his trade in the Championship if he stays, it might well be the right moment for him to take a look around at other employment opportunities.

Certainly, his observation appears to be entirely accurate given what’s happened since that outburst.

More Stories Andrea Radrizzani javi gracia Jesse Marsch Patrick Bamford Sam Allardyce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.