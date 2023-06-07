Lionel Messi communicates transfer decision to Barcelona

Inter Miami
Posted by

Lionel Messi has reportedly informed Barcelona that he’s decided not to return to them and he’s set to seal a transfer to MLS club Inter Miami instead.

This is according to journalist Miguel Rico, who has broken the news on Twitter this afternoon, as you can see below…

It was recently confirmed that Messi was leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract, but it seems we’re also about to see him bid farewell to European football as a whole.

It would have been the romantic outcome to see the Argentina international back at Barcelona, but it seems he’s now winding down his career with a big pay day in the US.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid agree €100million Jude Bellingham transfer, medical in coming days
Chelsea star undergoing medical as transfer away looks a done deal – journalist
How Postecoglou edged CL winner for Spurs job and why Tuchel and other top targets didn’t work out

One imagines Messi will absolutely tear up the MLS, as he still looks one of the very finest players in the world on his day, even if things didn’t end that well for him at PSG.

Lionel Messi is heading to Inter Miami

The 35-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina at the end of last year, having a superb tournament in Qatar to firmly establish himself as surely the greatest footballer of all time.

Still, with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now both out of Europe, and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic retiring from playing a few days ago, it really feels like the end of an era.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.