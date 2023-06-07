Liverpool and Tottenham may reportedly have been handed a significant transfer boost as it looks like Barcelona are ready to put Franck Kessie on the market this summer.

The Ivory Coast international looks set to be made available for just €35million, with Premier League duo Liverpool and Spurs expected to be potential suitors for him, along with Inter Milan, according to AS.

Kessie has not quite managed to show his best form in a Barcelona shirt, despite previously looking a top performer during his time at former club AC Milan.

One imagines the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham would still be tempted to try their luck with a move for Kessie if he is indeed available on the cheap, with both clubs in need of revamping their squads this summer after missing out on the top four.

LFC could do with an upgrade on the ageing and out-of-form Fabinho, and Kessie could do that job well if he gets back to his best.

Spurs, meanwhile, will surely want to improve on last summer’s failed signing Yves Bissouma, who hasn’t delivered at all since his move from Brighton.

Still, Kessie himself may well feel tempted to return to Serie A with Inter after previously performing so well for their rivals Milan.