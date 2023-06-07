Liverpool to block star from sealing permanent transfer, but loan return to former club is possible

Liverpool will reportedly block Fabio Carvalho from sealing a permanent transfer away from the club this summer and could instead send him out on loan.

The Portuguese youngster joined the Reds from Fulham last summer and initially looked an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, though he’s struggled to live up to expectations in an underwhelming first year at Anfield.

According to The Athletic, it now looks possible that Carvalho could return to Fulham on loan, while there are other suitors in the Premier League as well.

RB Leipzig supposedly had a bid rejected for Carvalho recently, according to the report, and it seems Liverpool are keen not to lose the 20-year-old permanently.

It could still be that Carvalho has a bright future with LFC, but perhaps a loan back to Fulham could be ideal to help him rediscover his best form.

The youngster could do with playing more regularly in order to find his confidence again, and with a bit more experience he could perhaps be ready to try again to stake his claim for a place in Klopp’s side in the 2024/25 campaign.