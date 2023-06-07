Transfer talks already held as Man United clear star to leave for €15-20million

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Anthony Elanga leave the club this summer, putting him on the market for around €15-20million.

This is according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, who claims that some discussions have taken place already for RB Leipzig to sign the Man Utd winger, though with nothing yet advanced.

Elanga has shown some promise in the Red Devils’ first-team, but probably not quite enough to justify a regular starting place, so it perhaps makes sense that they’ve now decided they’ll let him leave for the right price.

News #Elanga: The 21 y/o can leave #MUFC in summer! ?? Talks with RB Leipzig took place but it’s not advanced

?? Many other clubs have inquired about him. He’s in the market. Price expectation ManUtd: €15-20m. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/DpE1lmYQoI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 7, 2023

Leipzig good be a fine destination for Elanga, as it would give the 21-year-old Sweden international the chance to play more often.

The Bundesliga outfit also have a superb record of developing young talent, so Elanga could well find that he improves a lot there and gets another chance at a bigger club later in his career.