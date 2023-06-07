Transfer talks already held as Man United clear star to leave for €15-20million

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Anthony Elanga leave the club this summer, putting him on the market for around €15-20million.

This is according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, who claims that some discussions have taken place already for RB Leipzig to sign the Man Utd winger, though with nothing yet advanced.

Elanga has shown some promise in the Red Devils’ first-team, but probably not quite enough to justify a regular starting place, so it perhaps makes sense that they’ve now decided they’ll let him leave for the right price.

See below for details from Plettenberg via his official Twitter page…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal making positive progress in talks to tie star down to new contract
Manchester United star to “explore options” for transfer away this summer, says journalist
AC Milan ask about another Chelsea player as Ruben Loftus-Cheek transfer talks put on hold

Leipzig good be a fine destination for Elanga, as it would give the 21-year-old Sweden international the chance to play more often.

The Bundesliga outfit also have a superb record of developing young talent, so Elanga could well find that he improves a lot there and gets another chance at a bigger club later in his career.

More Stories Anthony Elanga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.