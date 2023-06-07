Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly set for a meeting next week to discuss his future at Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, the feeling increasingly seems to be that Maguire’s future lies away from Man Utd.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order since Erik ten Hag took over as manager of the Red Devils last summer, so it surely now makes sense for everyone involved if he moves on for a new challenge.

Maguire has been linked as a target for Tottenham by the Telegraph, so this development could end up being significant for Spurs if they decide to step up their interest in the 30-year-old.

Although Maguire has struggled for United, he’s continued to play well for his country, and one imagines teams like Tottenham will feel they could get him back to their best.

Maguire is far from the only big-name player whose form has gone downhill following a move to United, with others like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku also suffering similar fates in recent years.