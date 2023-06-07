Free agent rejected Liverpool and Chelsea transfer proposals

Marco Asensio reportedly rejected proposals from Liverpool and Chelsea as he decided to leave Real Madrid for a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spain international is out of contract this summer and it seems only a matter of time before his move to PSG is made official, but it seems he could have ended up in the Premier League as well.

According to AS, both Liverpool and Chelsea made offers for Asensio this summer, only for the 27-year-old to opt for a move to the Parc des Princes instead.

Asensio hasn’t been at his very best lately, but he remains a fine player when he’s fully fit and confident, so it’s easy to understand why the likes of LFC and CFC might have been keen to land him on a free transfer.

PSG could be a good destination for him, however, with both Liverpool and Chelsea out of the Champions League for next season after disappointing 2022/23 campaigns.

In the French capital, however, Asensio may have a genuine chance of winning the Champions League again, as he has three times as a Real Madrid player.