Crystal Palace could reportedly consider a transfer move for highly-rated young Flamengo forward Matheus Franca this summer.

Franca looks an exciting prospect and it seems Palace could be keen on signing him this summer if they end up needing to replace star player Wilfried Zaha in attack, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal have also shown an interest in Franca in recent times, along with the likes of Newcastle United, according to Torcedores.

The Gunners are undoubtedly a bigger club, so could have the upper-hand if they go in for Franca strongly, but it remains to be seen if he’d play as regularly at the Emirates Stadium.

Palace could therefore be an ideal stepping stone club for the Brazilian youngster, as it would allow him to get a feel for Premier League football before potentially earning a big move later if he does well.

Arsenal have done well to sign top young players in the past but will perhaps now be under pressure to bring in more ready-made talents to help them in the Champions League, as well as to challenge for the Premier League title again.