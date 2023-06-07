New bid submitted for Manchester United as potential buyers set Friday deadline

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has reportedly submitted a new bid for Manchester United in an attempt to take over the club.

The Premier League giants have been up for sale by the Glazers for some time now, with plenty of speculation about who could end up taking over.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheikh Jassim is now stepping up his efforts to secure a deal for the Red Devils, and has set a deadline for this Friday for a final round of negotiations.

It remains to be seen if this will be successful or if British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe could still come out on top of this bidding war for Man Utd.

Either way, United fans will surely want this to be resolved as soon as possible, as it could mean a welcome fresh start at Old Trafford after a difficult time under the unpopular Glazers.

MUFC are not the force they once were, and much of that has been down to the owners’ poor handling of the club in the transfer market and in other key areas.

