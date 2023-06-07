Dejan Kulusevski’s future at Tottenham is up in the air, according to Football Transfers and Newcastle may make a surprise approach for the winger.

There have been conflicting rumours in recent weeks about whether Tottenham will use the €35 million (£30 million) option to sign Kulusveski on a long-term basis.

Newcastle is reportedly keeping a close eye on Kulusevski’s position and has designated him as “one of their priorities” for the summer, according to Football Transfers.

According to the source, the former Atalanta player was also a target for the Tyneside club last summer.

Should Spurs decide not to pursue their cause to buy, the Tyneside club might jump in and sign the player to St James’ Park.