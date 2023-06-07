Sky Sports journalist confirms Newcastle are in talks with 6ft 3in Brazilian

Newcastle United are in talks over a new contract for key player Joelinton.

The Brazilian has overcome a difficult start to life at St James’ Park to become a hugely influential player under Eddie Howe in recent times.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, the Magpies are now working on tying Joelinton down to a new deal to secure his future at the club.

Newcastle are building an exciting team under Howe, and are preparing for Champions League football next season.

Keeping the likes of Joelinton will be key to keep on developing this team, so fans will no doubt hope this can be finalised as soon as possible.

