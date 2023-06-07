Pep Guardiola looking to add World Cup superstar to Man City squad

There are just a few days before Man City get their chance at making history by winning their first-ever Champions League title.

It would be an era-defining win for the Premier League giants who have already secured the English top-flight title as well as the FA Cup.

Even if they were to earn a treble, and one can’t discount Internazionale at this stage, we can be assured that Guardiola won’t sit on his laurels and will still look to improve his team.

Let’s not forget that the Catalan has allowed Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko to leave the club and still managed to make them a better team.

In any event, according to 90Min, City are preparing to test the resolve of RB Leipzig and make a summer bid for Croatia’s talented centre-back, Josko Gvardiol.

The player was one of the stand out stars at the 2022 World Cup, and though it’s believed he has a buyout clause of almost £100m, 90Min suggest that the Bundesliga outfit would accept less.

With Aymeric Laporte thought to be leaving City this summer, this would free up space in the squad for Gvardiol’s arrival, and that would surely shake things up a bit in terms of the strength in depth that Guardiola would then have in that part of the pitch.

Though one player doesn’t make a team, alongside Ruben Dias in a back four or in place of him in a back three, Gvardiol’s inclusion would make City almost impenetrable.

There’s barely a weakness in his game as WhoScored note, with the 21-year-old’s passing accuracy at a superb 89.5 percent and a 1.1 aerial balls won per game.