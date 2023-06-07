Photo: West Ham winners bus uncovered hours before ECL final is even played

West Ham are either supremely confident or a little silly after pictures of the club’s ‘Winners’ bus were uncovered hours before the Europa Conference League final is even played.

Whilst an open top bus parade would certainly be the order of the day if the east Londoners were to come back from Prague with the trophy, it wouldn’t have taken long to wrap a bus in the colours of the club, as long as everything was already in place and ready to go.

Instead, the club have clearly hedged their bets, and will be hoping it’s Declan Rice that will be lifting the trophy at the end of the game.

A tall order given David Moyes has only ever won the Football League’s Division Two title with Preston in 1999/2000, and the Community Shield with Man United in 2013.

That’s all he has to show for over 1,000 games and 25 years as a manager, and the Hammers are up against the tournament’s top scorers in Fiorentina.