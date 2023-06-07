How Postecoglou edged CL winner for Spurs job and why Tuchel and other top targets didn’t work out

Ange Postecoglou has been announced as the new Tottenham manager, and it seems his personality was key as the race was narrowed down to being between him and Luis Enrique.

While Enrique has the superior CV, winning the Champions League and other major honours during his time in charge of Barcelona, it seems Spurs were keen on more of a cultural reset.

According to The Athletic, this means they opted for Postecoglou as someone more likely to be able to bring players with him and lift the mood, over the more fiery Enrique.

The report also details how Tottenham missed out on a number of other big-name targets, including former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and fellow German tactician Julian Nagelsmann.

Tuchel ended up replacing Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, and it seems Spurs just weren’t quick enough to get the ball rolling on that as the Bundesliga giants sped things up after deciding to part ways with Nagelsmann.

As for Nagelsmann and Tottenham, it seems he wasn’t convinced by the project and broke off talks, though some sources close to Spurs also insist he wasn’t a priority for them, according to The Athletic.

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot was also a popular choice for THFC, according to the report, but it seems he was keen to play in the Champions League next season with his current club, whereas Spurs are not going to be in Europe at all.