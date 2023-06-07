Real Madrid agree €100million Jude Bellingham transfer, medical in coming days

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a €100million fee with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jude Bellingham.

The Spanish giants look to be closing in on this exciting deal, with Bellingham now set to have his medical with the club in the coming days, according to The Athletic.

The England international has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the world game in recent years, making tremendous strides at Dortmund ever since leaving Birmingham City for the Bundesliga when he was still just 17 years of age.

Now 19, Bellingham is moving up in the world again as he prepares to become the latest high-cost Galactico signing by Real Madrid.

The Athletic add that Manchester City had also been interested in Bellingham, but they never made a formal offer for the player.

It seems Madrid was Bellingham’s preferred destination, so it remains to be seen if we’ll be seeing him back in England again any time soon.

This piece of transfer news comes as a big boost for Real after the departure of club legend Karim Benzema this week.