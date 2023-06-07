Talks this week: Arsenal expected to agree €20million transfer compromise

Arsenal are reportedly expected to hold further talks over a potential transfer deal for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this week.

The Gunners have previously tried offering €18million plus bonuses for Boey, but an agreement is now expected to be struck for more like €20m, according to Takvim.

The report suggests that the two clubs will eventually end up ‘shaking hands’ on that fee, with Arsenal looking like making progress on signing this talented young full-back.

The 22-year-old has impressed a great deal in his time in Turkey, and could be an upgrade on Takehiro Tomiyasu as an option at right-back, while Ben White’s future is perhaps more likely to be in the centre of defence.

If Arsenal can land Boey for just €20m, that could end up being a bargain, as the Frenchman looks like a player who has the potential to keep on improving, especially under an astute tactician like Mikel Arteta.

With Arsenal back in the Champions League next season, it’s surely going to be a busy summer bolstering the squad at the Emirates Stadium.