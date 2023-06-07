Sam Allardyce believes there’s still a way he could work for Leeds United next season

Leeds United endured an awful 2022/23 season, and one in which they began with Jesse Marsch as manager but ended it with Sam Allardyce.

That’s not taking into account that Javi Gracia also spent a significant period at the helm too.

Owner, Andrea Radrizzani, appeared not to know which way to turn and, rather than stick with Marsch and hope that there would be a turnaround in their poor form, his knee-jerk reactions only made things even worse.

Allardyce for his part was surely brought in far, far too late to be able to affect anything, though the team played with confidence under ‘Big Sam,’ even if they weren’t able to engineer a win in the four games he had in charge.

Though he has parted ways with the Elland Road outfit, Allardyce does believe that there’s a way back for him at the club.

“If I could stay in touch with Leeds, I’d only be too happy in a different position in terms of helping restructure from behind and not on the frontline, where it hits you the most,” he told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

“In my short spell, as much as it was disappointing we didn’t get there, it’s such a big club and such a great club, such a great bunch of fans and I’d be only too willing to help restructure in terms of where the club wants to go in it’s short and long-term future. If that’s the case I’d be only too willing to talk to them.

“My feeling is that, the need is now, obviously at the top end there’s a bit of a dispute about the ownership of the club. Is it with Andrea and the 49ers or do the 49ers want to buy it out? Andrea isn’t getting the price he wants by the sound of it and that causes a lot of confusion when there really doesn’t need to be any confusion.

“There needs to be a track set out and follow that.”

As it isn’t clear what the ownership model will look like next season, it’s hard to say whether Allardyce’s pitch will be successful or not.

As a director of football, he would obviously have a say as to the way in which the team plays, which players they should sign and, arguably, which manager could be brought in to execute the way of playing that most benefits the team.

Not winning any of his four matches and having a reputation that is rooted in playing in an antiquated way might not help his candidacy however.