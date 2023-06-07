Video: Declan Rice emulates Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as he lifts major trophy for West Ham

It’s been a very long time coming, but a West Ham captain in Declan Rice has finally lifted a major trophy for the club.
The last time the Hammers won a trophy was the 1980 FA Cup, held aloft by Billy Bonds, and their only other European trophy came even further back, in 1965, when Bobby Moore was the captain.
As Declan Rice approached his team-mates with the Europa Conference League trophy, the pride and emotion on his face was obvious.
It was clearly a special moment for him and the rest of the squad as he held the trophy aloft.
West Ham are 2023 UEFA Conference League champions!! ??#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/9zW9Xw6y3I
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 7, 2023
Pictures from BT Sport