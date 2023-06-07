Video: ‘Deep down loves this football club’ – Mark Noble says Declan Rice’s feelings for West Ham not up for debate

In what could be his last ever performance for West Ham, Declan Rice could be only the third Hammers captain to lift a major trophy in club history.

Only Bobby Moore in the 1964 FA Cup final and 1965 European Cup Winners’ Cup final, and Billy Bonds in the 1975 and 1980 FA Cup finals have been in that position to date.

Speaking to BT Sport before the match, another former Hammers captain, Mark Noble, noted that Rice, whether he moves on or not, really has deep feelings for the east Londoners.

"He actually deep down loves this football club!" "It couldn't happen to a better person!" ? Mark Noble talks Declan Rice's impact since joining West Ham and what a great personality he brings! ?? ?? @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/48hsRNAkzD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 7, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport