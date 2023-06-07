Video: Fiorentina ultras causing trouble in Prague ahead of West Ham test

With four hours to go until the kick-off of the Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina, the Italian side’s ultra supporters have apparently begun causing carnage in Prague.

A supporters video has seemingly captured the hooded thugs moving through the streets and throwing chairs whilst letting off explosives.

It’s a frightening scene, and one which could cause serious issues if West Ham’s fans decide that they too wish to get involved.

Given that this is the Hammers first European final in 47 years, any type of violence in the lead-up to the final, during it or afterwards, will leave a real sour taste.