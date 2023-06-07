Video: “I’m about to lift a trophy for a club I love so much” – Emotional Declan Rice ready for West Ham history

Wednesday night turned out to be one of the best nights in West Ham’s history, with captain Declan Rice clearly emotional after the Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers had gone ahead after the hour when Said Benrahma had fired in from the penalty spot, before Giacomo Bonaventura quickly levelled the scores for Fiorentina.

Just as it appeared that the game would go into extra-time, a sublime pass from Lucas Paqueta set Jarrod Bowen free, and his calm finish in the final minute of normal time won the final for the Hammers.

Rice, being interviewed after the game, noted just what the club meant to him.

Pictures from beIN Sports