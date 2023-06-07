Video: Lionel Messi confirms Inter Miami switch despite wanting Barcelona return

What could’ve been the transfer soap opera of the summer has been put to bed early with the announcement from Lionel Messi that he was joining MLS side Inter Miami.

The Argentinian gave an extensive interview to Mundo Deportivo and Sport on Wednesday evening where he set out his reasons for moving Stateside.

As Sky Sports News and many other outlets subsequently reported, Messi would have loved to have re-joined Barca, but an official offer was never forthcoming and he didn’t want to go through the same thing as happened to him and his family in 2021.

He admitted to being unhappy in Paris and wanted to make a quick decision for the benefit of his family.