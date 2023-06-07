Video: Said Benrahma gives West Ham priceless Europa Conference League final lead from the spot

West Ham FC
Posted by

After a first half devoid of chances, West Ham’s Said Benrahma kept his cool from the penalty spot to fire the east Londoners into a priceless lead in the Europa Conference League final.

The spot-kick came about as a result of a hotly-disputed handball, which, after an extensive VAR check, was given.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola looking to add World Cup superstar to Man City squad
Video: Lionel Messi confirms Inter Miami switch despite wanting Barcelona return
Sam Allardyce believes there’s still a way he could work for Leeds United next season

Benrahma showed no sign of nerves as he smashed home from 12 yards, sending the thousands of Hammers fans inside the ground into ecstasy.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories David Moyes Jarrod Bowen Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.