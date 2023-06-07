Video: Said Benrahma gives West Ham priceless Europa Conference League final lead from the spot

After a first half devoid of chances, West Ham’s Said Benrahma kept his cool from the penalty spot to fire the east Londoners into a priceless lead in the Europa Conference League final.

The spot-kick came about as a result of a hotly-disputed handball, which, after an extensive VAR check, was given.

Benrahma showed no sign of nerves as he smashed home from 12 yards, sending the thousands of Hammers fans inside the ground into ecstasy.

Saïd Benrahma rockets the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards!! ? The West Ham fans are on their feet!! ??#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/kWXoMwZpEX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 7, 2023

Saïd Benrahma buries the penalty! ? pic.twitter.com/cTaobJe04H — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo