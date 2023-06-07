Video: West Ham instantly pegged back as Bonaventura levels for Fiorentina

West Ham fans were still celebrating the opening goal in the Europa Conference League final when Giacomo Bonaventura silenced them with an immediate riposte for Fiorentina.

Said Benrahma had given the Hammers a 60th minute lead from the penalty spot after a VAR check had agreed that a handball had occurred in a West Ham attack.

Unfortunately for David Moyes’ side, they were hit by the classic sucker punch, having not settled after going ahead and then allowing Fiorentina far too much time to construct an attack.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

