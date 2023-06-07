Video: West Ham star Lucas Paqueta’s hilarious reaction to walking right into Declan Rice’s TV interview

West Ham’s stars were clearly enjoying themselves after their epic 2-1 Europa Conference League final win, with Lucas Paqueta providing one of the most hilarious moments.
The Brazilian had provided a sublime assist for Jarrod Bowen to win the final against Fiorentina in the final minute of normal time, but his execution when he realised he strolled directly into the TV shot of Declan Rice being interviewed wasn’t quite as controlled.
In fact it was anything but as he realised his mistake, throwing his arms up before quickly moving out of the way.
That moment Lucas realises he’s in the way of the camera ?? pic.twitter.com/IDwFtHglqR
— West Ham Xtra (@WestHamXtra) June 7, 2023