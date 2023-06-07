West Ham team news: Declan Rice captains full-strength Hammers XI as they seek to make history

David Moyes’ West Ham side will attempt to create history in Prague on Wednesday night as they face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

It’s the first time in 47 years that the east Londoners have been in a European final, their last appearance coming in the European Cup Winners’ Cup way back in 1976 when they lost 4-2 to an Anderlecht side whose two-goal Francois van der Elst eventually went on to sign for the Hammers.

The Scot has taken no chances and has named a full-strength West Ham side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Your final Hammers. ?? pic.twitter.com/BaAkEoldkm — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 7, 2023

Alphonse Areola starts in goal and his back four is made up of Vladimir Coufal at right-back, Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd in central defence and Emerson on the left.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice have the responsibility of protecting the back four, whilst Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma offer pace, power and creativity in an attacking midfield three.

Up front, Michail Antonio will be ploughing a lone furrow against a side that are the top scorers in the competition this season with 36 goals according to UEFA.com.

The Hammers are second in that particular list with 27, so if both teams are at it from the first whistle, the final could be a European classic for the ages.