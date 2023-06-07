120k-a-week West Ham man admits he hasn’t settled at London Stadium

Danny Ings has admitted to being unsettled with life at West Ham after joining the club in the middle of the season.

The former Liverpool and Southampton man admits he’s not used to changing clubs midway through a campaign, and it seems to have affected his performances on the pitch for the Hammers.

“It’s the first time I’ve moved midway through a season, so it was quite new to me at the time,” Ings said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m completely settled yet, but the group have really helped me with that. I feel like I’ve known them for years to be honest, it was such an easy transition.

“Everybody is good lads and you can see exactly why we’ve been in Europe for the last two seasons.”

Ings has a prolific record in the Premier League and should still prove a fine signing for West Ham once he settles and regains his best form.