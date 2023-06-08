Arsenal linked with surprise interest in signing Chelsea misfit

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea misfit Kai Havertz this summer.

The Germany international looks likely to be on the move this summer after a disappointing few years at Stamford Bridge, with Fabrizio Romano recently tweeting that both the club and the player are on the same page about this.

See below as Romano tweeted about the Havertz situation earlier in the week, with Chelsea supposedly hoping other clubs end up joining Real Madrid as potential suitors for the 23-year-old forward, so it may be that their London rivals Arsenal are now taking a look as well.

According to Alex Goldberg on Patreon, the Gunners have an interest in Havertz, though they have not yet made any approach to Chelsea over the player.

Havertz looked a superb prospect during his time at former club Bayer Leverkusen, so it may be that Arsenal still admire his potential and feel they could help him turn his form around.

Kai Havertz is being linked with Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
President of Saudi Arabian club in England for talks to sign Man City star
Fabrizio Romano names the obstacle in the way of Man United’s move for Mason Mount
Manchester United edging closer to statement signing on five-year contract

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would let Havertz go to another Premier League club, but Arsenal would certainly do well to strengthen their depth up front, while Havertz also offers an option in midfield as well.

We’re not sure most AFC fans would be thrilled about the move, but this does seem worth keeping an eye on as these two clubs have done a fair bit of business together in recent times for big-name players like Jorginho, David Luiz and Petr Cech.

More Stories Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.