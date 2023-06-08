Broadcaster appears to accuse official of cheating during West Ham v Fiorentina final

For the first time in 43 years, West Ham United won a major final, and what a way to do it with Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winner sending the Irons supporters delirious.

David Moyes’ side were worthy winners of the Europa Conference League, having won every game on the way to victory in the final, bar one which was drawn.

Said Benrahma had got them on the scoreboard via the penalty spot after VAR had intervened on a possible handball call, however, Giacomo Bonaventura soon restored parity with a well-taken equaliser for Fiorentina.

Lucas Paqueta’s slide rule pass had sent Bowen away in the 89th minute and he kept his calm to loft the ball over the onrushing keeper, handing the Hammers the title.

However, not everyone appeared to be happy.

In a now deleted tweet, talkSPORT broadcaster and West Ham fan Ian ‘Moose’ Abrahams, appeared to suggest that the referee had been cheating.

That’s one hell of an accusation to make, and perhaps he thought twice about making it which may have caused the tweet’s removal.

Whilst the Spanish official, Carlos del Cerro Grande, arguably didn’t have his best game, there weren’t any big calls in the game where anyone watching could suggest that he was cheating.

Fortunately for the Hammers, the trophy can now be proudly displayed in the cabinet and any controversy can be put to bed.