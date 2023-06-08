Declan Rice leads wild West Ham celebrations back in the team hotel

West Ham United captain Declan Rice led some wild celebrations back in the team hotel after last night’s dramatic Europa Conference League final triumph over Fiorentina.

Watch below as Rice and his teammates enjoy themselves after an historic night for the Hammers in Europe…

Rice spoke after the game about being happy at West Ham and proud of being their captain, despite all the recent Arsenal transfer rumours and links with Bayern Munich.

