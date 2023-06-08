A striker is the main priority for Erik ten Hag heading into the upcoming transfer window and Harry Kane is the player the Man United boss wants to lead the line next season.

The Tottenham star has one year left on his current contract and is not expected to sign a new deal with the London club. However, a move for the 29-year-old will be difficult this summer as the striker will require a large fee and Daniel Levy could make things very complicated.

Man United suspect the Spurs chairman could drag any deal out until the end of the window, leaving United with very little time to move for another option should the transfer for the Englishman fall through. Therefore, the Manchester club have alternatives and one man in Italy is grabbing attention.

According to The Athletic, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is a big target for Ten Hag and the Serie A side are said to be open to a sale but are communicating an asking price of at least £40m.

The report says that Ten Hag spoke to Hojlund by video call several weeks ago and that the 20-year-old is eager to move to Old Trafford. The Danish star has drawn comparisons with Man City’s Erling Haaland due to the combination of his height and speed.

Holjund recently signed with agents SEG, whose co-founder Kees Vos represents Ten Hag and is a regular visitor to the club’s training base at Carrington. This could help any potential move as Man United continue to work out their summer plans regarding the striker role.