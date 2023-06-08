Fabrizio Romano names the obstacle in the way of Man United’s move for Mason Mount

Man United are making moves to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea but there is an obstacle in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add a midfielder to his squad this summer and has identified the Chelsea star as the player he wants to fill the role, however, the deal is progressing slowly due to an obstacle in the way.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the main issue in United’s pursuit of Mount is the price tag the Blues have put on the England star. However, Man United believe they can get this sorted and remain calm about the situation knowing the 24-year-old wants to move up North.

Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Mason Mount but the main issue remains Chelsea’s position on price tag. ???????? #MUFC Man Utd remain calm as Mount’s keen on the move — strategy game on. pic.twitter.com/VTOc84wbTy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

Chelsea are believed to want £70m for the sale of Mount, which is a lot, as the midfielder only has a year left on his current contract. Mount also struggled this season, which should have affected his value, but the Blues are still seeking a premium price for one of their homegrown talents.

The England star could be a great piece of business for Man United but £70m is a lot of money. This move also contains a lot of risks and with them present, Man United are right to want to pay less for the 24-year-old.