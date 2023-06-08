Five Newcastle players know they are not part of Howe’s plans

Unfortunately for some Newcastle United players, the journey that they’ve recently been on is about to come to an abrupt end.

The Magpies have gone from strength to strength under Eddie Howe and, whilst that’s music to the ears of the backroom staff, the board and the supporters, those players who the manager doesn’t fancy and who haven’t really been given a chance over the past season could be forgiven for not joining in with the party mood.

With Champions League football to come as well as a domestic campaign, Howe can’t have passengers along for the ride, and with that in mind, five players will know that their days at St. James’ Park are numbered, according to The Athletic (subscription required).

They are Isaac Hayden, Javier Manquillo, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis.

The report suggests that Hayden and Hendrick, who had both been out on loan, are expected to move on as they won’t be training with the first-team upon their return after the summer break.

From Lewis and Manquillo’s perspective, they’ve barely featured for the club of late and it’s unlikely that any reasonable offer will be turned down.

More Stories / Latest News How West Ham winning Conference League impacts Newcastle in Champions League Robbie Savage ruins West Ham’s Conference League win live on TV One important player has already said his goodbyes to Leeds United

Ryan Fraser’s disagreement with Howe, which saw the manager punish him by making him train with the U21 side, clearly has no future whilst Howe remains at the helm.

The subsequent cost saving in salaries and room made in the squad should allow the club to do a decent amount of shopping in the summer transfer window as a result.