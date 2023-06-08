France international ready to leave current club and wants move to Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Monaco star Axel Disasi is ready to leave Ligue 1 this summer in search of a move to the Premier League and the France international is hoping for a move to Man United. 

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the 25-year-old is searching for a new challenge with many Premier League clubs interested in the centre-back, but the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a centre-back as Harry Maguire is expected to leave the Manchester club over the coming weeks. Disasi will likely be an option for the Dutch coach as the France international will already be familiar with potential partner Raphael Varane.

Axel Disasi celebrates a goal for Monaco
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Hilarious moment Jarrod Bowen reacts to fan gate-crashing his post-match interview
Absolute scenes as West Ham fans celebrate memorable victory in Prague
Video: David Moyes dancing in the dressing room after West Ham’s Europa Conference League win

Disasi has a contract at Monaco until 2025 and has spent the last three years with the Principality Club. The defender has had a very good season in France and Man United will be required to pay at least £40m to bring him to Manchester during the upcoming transfer window.

Man United have other options lined up for the role with Napoli’s Kim Min-jae being heavily linked to Old Trafford in recent weeks and is said to be the club’s top target, reports the Guardian.

Both would be positive signings for Ten Hag as the Dutch coach looks to build a squad for a title challenge next season.

 

More Stories Axel Disasi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.