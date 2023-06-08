Another club set to rival Spurs & West Ham for transfer of Manchester United star

Aston Villa are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times, and it remains to be seen if he has any long-term future at the club.

One imagines Maguire will surely look to move on in a bid to get more first-team football, and Man Utd would do well to cash in on an unneeded backup player.

According to Football Insider, Villa are alongside Tottenham and West Ham as admirers of Maguire, and it could be that the 30-year-old’s big wages wouldn’t be as much of an issue at Villa Park.

United could do with strengthening in defence this summer, so offloading Maguire makes sense if it helps them make room for another signing in that area of the pitch.

Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae has been linked with the Red Devils by Nicolo Schira and others…

#KimMinJae is getting closer to #ManchesterUnited, which are ready to pay to #Napoli the release clause. Offered a contract until 2028 with a salary of €6M/year + bonuses. #transfers #MUFC #mutd https://t.co/T50xf7MHpu — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 7, 2023

Kim has shone in Serie A and clearly looks like he’d be a major upgrade on Maguire, with a club like Villa probably more his level.

Tottenham might also do well to bring in an experienced defensive player like Maguire after a difficult season, while West Ham will surely look at big-name signings like this to build on their Europa Conference League success.