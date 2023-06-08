Video: Hilarious moment Jarrod Bowen reacts to fan gate-crashing his post-match interview

Jarrod Bowen was the hero for West Ham last night as his late, late goal gave them a dramatic 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers had taken the lead through Said Benrahma’s penalty but were quickly pegged back and looked to be heading into extra time before Bowen struck in stoppage time.

The forward was then unsurprisingly mobbed during his post-match interview in the video clip below…

Bowen dealt with it calmly, in fairness, but it still made for amusing viewing as West Ham fans relished the moment!

