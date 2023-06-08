Manchester United edging closer to statement signing on five-year contract

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to completing the transfer of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The South Korea international has just enjoyed a superb season for Napoli, helping them win Serie A as his commanding performances at the back helped establish himself as one of the top centre-backs in world football.

Kim could be an ideal signing for Man Utd as they look for an upgrade on Harry Maguire, and it seems things are looking positive, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

See the tweet below as Schira claims Kim is getting closer to United, who will trigger his release clause and give him a five-year contract worth €6million a year…

#KimMinJae is getting closer to #ManchesterUnited, which are ready to pay to #Napoli the release clause. Offered a contract until 2028 with a salary of €6M/year + bonuses. #transfers #MUFC #mutd https://t.co/T50xf7MHpu — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 7, 2023

United already have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defence, but their record of 43 goals conceded in the Premier League last season isn’t the best, so there’s probably room for further improvement in that position.

Kim is undoubtedly a world class talent and it would be quite the statement of intent by MUFC if they could bring him to Old Trafford this summer, when there will surely also be plenty of interest in the 26-year-old from other clubs.